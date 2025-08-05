LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $20,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,753,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,903,741,000 after buying an additional 223,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,258,519,000 after buying an additional 807,361 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,727,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $659,896,000 after buying an additional 302,303 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,354,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $491,735,000 after buying an additional 152,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,637,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,880,000 after buying an additional 76,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $188.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.53. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 258.96%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,145 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $5,472,902.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 873,145 shares of company stock worth $146,204,353 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.56.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

