LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,557 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $23,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 10,483.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 661,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,132,000 after purchasing an additional 655,098 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $54,881,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,185,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,944,000 after acquiring an additional 380,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 677,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,161,000 after acquiring an additional 368,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,943,000 after acquiring an additional 316,445 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $174.04 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 73.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. Barclays set a $197.00 price objective on NRG Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

