LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $19,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,222,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,467,000 after buying an additional 8,837,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,274,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,951,000 after buying an additional 1,083,326 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 556.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,143,000 after buying an additional 871,472 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 221.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 940,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after buying an additional 647,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $20,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.4%

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.27. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 165.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

