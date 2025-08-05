LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 422,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $20,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $1,113,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,169,000 after buying an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 584,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,299,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 243,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.9%

NYSEARCA:AVSC opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

