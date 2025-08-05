LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,490 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 74,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period.

KORP stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $48.57.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

