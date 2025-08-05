LPL Financial LLC Has $19.12 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $19,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total transaction of $1,222,708.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.79.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of AVB opened at $182.70 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.40 and a 52 week high of $239.29. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.21%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

