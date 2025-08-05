LPL Financial LLC Has $19.52 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRT – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,232 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.93% of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGRT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 359,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after buying an additional 199,569 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. KWB Wealth raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Growth ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of T. Rowe Price Growth ETF stock opened at $41.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.77 million, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42.

About T. Rowe Price Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Growth ETF (TGRT) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TGRT is an actively managed fund that invests in US large-cap companies believed to have strong growth potential

