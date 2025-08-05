LPL Financial LLC Has $20.13 Million Stock Position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $20,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the period.

OMFS stock opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.78 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

