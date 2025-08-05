LPL Financial LLC Has $20.17 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.30% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $20,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

