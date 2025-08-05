LPL Financial LLC Has $20.54 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $20,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $204.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.10 and a 52-week high of $228.27. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

In related news, CFO Rajesh Vennam sold 5,780 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.22, for a total value of $1,284,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,212.10. This trade represents a 55.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,949 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $1,514,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,006. The trade was a 32.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock worth $10,022,232. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

