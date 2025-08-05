LPL Financial LLC Has $21.23 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 120.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 819,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448,714 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $21,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $29.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

