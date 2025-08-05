LPL Financial LLC Has $21.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF worth $21,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Stock Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA:POWA opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $89.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $189.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.83.

About Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

