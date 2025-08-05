LPL Financial LLC Has $21.84 Million Stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 354,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $21,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,359,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 138,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 112,816 shares in the last quarter. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,965,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 506.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 93,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 56,065 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

