LPL Financial LLC Has $22.31 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:WCMI – Free Report) by 2,187.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508,517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF were worth $22,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 30,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust WCM International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WCMI stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. First Trust WCM International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $16.05.

First Trust WCM International Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust WCM International Equity ETF (WCMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages a portfolio of international equity securities of industry leading companies with positive fundamentals. The fund will hold stock or depositary receipts to obtain exposure and pursue long-term growth.

