LPL Financial LLC Has $22.73 Million Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,298,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,233 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $22,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 387.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 81,424 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 934,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 66,548 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNP opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

