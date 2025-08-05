LPL Financial LLC Has $22.80 Million Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 994,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114,727 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $22,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,973,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,290,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,853 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after purchasing an additional 777,767 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 2,372.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 656,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 630,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,202,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,568,000 after purchasing an additional 402,340 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

