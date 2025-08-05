LPL Financial LLC Has $22.80 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 367,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Eversource Energy worth $22,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,352,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,259,000 after purchasing an additional 333,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,004,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,815,000 after acquiring an additional 850,217 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,517,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,857,000 after acquiring an additional 561,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,467,000 after acquiring an additional 564,409 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,719,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,981,000 after acquiring an additional 645,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.56.

Shares of ES opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.73.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

