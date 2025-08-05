LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,905 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.52% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $21,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 240.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

