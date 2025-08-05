LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.70% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $21,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 279.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSA. National Bankshares set a $33.00 target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial set a $37.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $188.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 8.59%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.44%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

