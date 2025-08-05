LPL Financial LLC Lowers Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,729 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.52% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $23,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHMD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,481,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,393,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,616,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,815,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after buying an additional 42,741 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Up 1.0%

JHMD opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $703.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.