LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 643,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,241,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $3,729,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $940,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $549,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,383,000.
iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Up 2.1%
iShares Future AI & Tech ETF stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85.
iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Company Profile
The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Future AI & Tech ETF
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Analysts Make a Quantum Bet on D-Wave’s Cryogenic Packaging
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Traders Turn Bullish on Housing Stocks Again—3 Leading the Way
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Onsemi’s August Pullback Is a Signal to Buy for Tech Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.