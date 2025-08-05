LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 643,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $3,729,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $940,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $549,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,383,000.

Get iShares Future AI & Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Stock Up 2.1%

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Future AI & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.