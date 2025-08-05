LPL Financial LLC Purchases 38,585 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $21,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 85.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. Melius Research raised shares of Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 159,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $10,641,352.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,647,170.90. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.58. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.63.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

