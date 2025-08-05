LPL Financial LLC Purchases 38,748 Shares of Franklin Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FFOG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FFOG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,748 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Franklin Focused Growth ETF worth $19,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 1,728.1% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Focused Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Franklin Focused Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Focused Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000.

Get Franklin Focused Growth ETF alerts:

Franklin Focused Growth ETF Stock Up 2.1%

FFOG stock opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. Franklin Focused Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $158.34 million, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Focused Growth ETF Profile

The Franklin Focused Growth ETF FOCUSED GROWTH ETF (FFOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in equities perceived to have strong fundamentals and prospects for growth. The fund does not limit investments to any particular market-cap, industry or geography.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FFOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Focused Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Focused Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.