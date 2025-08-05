LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,587 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.51% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $19,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTMC. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,071,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,529,000 after acquiring an additional 39,301 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,096,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $432,000.

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $431.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.55.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

