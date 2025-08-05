LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,420 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $20,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,956,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,546 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,760,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,038,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,062 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,770,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,979,000 after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,375,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,293,000 after purchasing an additional 342,589 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,250,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,729,000 after purchasing an additional 286,561 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME stock opened at $184.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.99. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $198.33.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.91.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

