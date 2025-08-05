LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,825 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.17% of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF worth $20,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 131,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGSM opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $26.34.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

