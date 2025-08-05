LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of M&T Bank worth $21,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 31.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.88.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $188.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.91. M&T Bank Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Richard H. Jr. Ledgett sold 1,277 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.48, for a total transaction of $252,181.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,899.88. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,731.89. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,346 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

