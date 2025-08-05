LPL Financial LLC Sells 116,553 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 308,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,553 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 75,061 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

DMXF stock opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $75.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.1405 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

