LPL Financial LLC Sells 17,671 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,966 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $21,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cfra Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of AEM opened at $131.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $69.72 and a 12 month high of $131.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 136.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.