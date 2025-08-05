LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,889 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $22,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $437.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $469.09.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $514.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.35 and its 200 day moving average is $412.27. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $523.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 49.73% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

