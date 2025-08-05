LPL Financial LLC Sells 20,170 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,170 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $19,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 875,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,685,000 after purchasing an additional 246,023 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 472,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 150,562 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of ACWX stock opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.37. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $62.63.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
