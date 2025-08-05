LPL Financial LLC Sells 28,648 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,648 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.28% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $19,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $535.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.02. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $156.55.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

