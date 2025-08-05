LPL Financial LLC Sells 7,759 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.35% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $22,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 702,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 226,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 139,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 34,377 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 87,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPME stock opened at $104.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $111.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.89.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

