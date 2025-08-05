Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUMN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lumen Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.64.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

LUMN opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.43. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 23.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 132.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

