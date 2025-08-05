LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LYB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Fermium Researc upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $50.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $99.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 711.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,260,052,000 after purchasing an additional 851,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,465,000 after purchasing an additional 657,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,432,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,852,000 after purchasing an additional 606,234 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,744,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,994,000 after purchasing an additional 534,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,490,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,113,000 after purchasing an additional 509,996 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.