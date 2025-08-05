LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Down 3.4% After Earnings Miss

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $51.52 and last traded at $51.59. 3,404,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,782,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.42.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 711.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 4.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.01.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

