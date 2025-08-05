Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 144 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nova were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nova by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,411,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,980,000 after acquiring an additional 796,629 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Nova by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,212,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,497,000 after acquiring an additional 42,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Nova by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 600,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,341,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Nova by 504.5% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 354,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,780,000 after acquiring an additional 295,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in Nova by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 309,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,072,000 after acquiring an additional 46,896 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVMI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

Shares of Nova stock opened at $272.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.22. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $153.99 and a 52 week high of $291.99.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $213.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. Nova had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Nova’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

