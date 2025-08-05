Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 3,302 Shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in MYR Group by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in MYR Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYRG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $174.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.20.

MYR Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $188.71 on Tuesday. MYR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $220.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.30 and a 200 day moving average of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $900.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. MYR Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.