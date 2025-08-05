Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,465,000 after buying an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,064,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,951,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 550,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,046,000 after buying an additional 102,738 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,878.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 534,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after buying an additional 521,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,332,000 after buying an additional 129,186 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group raised EMCOR Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.33.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.7%

EME stock opened at $628.84 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $667.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.56.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.15%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.