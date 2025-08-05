Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 145.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,439 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVAH. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 533,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 177,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 48,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 205,023 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 50,514 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Aveanna Healthcare
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Patrick A. Cunningham sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $91,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 327,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,394.17. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,890,756 shares in the company, valued at $150,231,931.20. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,115,345 shares of company stock valued at $37,838,057 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Trading Up 2.1%
Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $745.24 million, a PE ratio of 191.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $6.19.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
