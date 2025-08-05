Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 251.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Mission Produce worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 83,961 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 415,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 78,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $40,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 131,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,038.66. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVO opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $874.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.15 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

