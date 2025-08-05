Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Carvana by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,932,000 after purchasing an additional 129,246 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,017,000 after acquiring an additional 278,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after acquiring an additional 481,912 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 807,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,115,000 after acquiring an additional 108,203 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 650,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,326,000 after acquiring an additional 151,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $360.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.97. The company has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $413.33.

Insider Activity

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.30, for a total transaction of $37,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,142,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,048,518,669.60. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.04, for a total value of $3,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,064,431.36. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,767,202 shares of company stock worth $943,977,196. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Oppenheimer upgraded Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.65.

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

