Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $1.51 Million Stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 119.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Axis Capital Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:AXS opened at $94.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $107.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.68.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 14.30%. Axis Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Axis Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Axis Capital from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXS

Axis Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.