Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $1.46 Million in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 204,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 134.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. United Microelectronics Corporation has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Corporation will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3661 per share. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. This represents a dividend yield of 460.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.51%.

About United Microelectronics

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.