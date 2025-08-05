Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 23,578 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 376,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,185,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,865,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,844,000 after acquiring an additional 364,569 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $53,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,755,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,224,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 301,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BB. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.60.

In other news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 26,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $116,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 530,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,183.20. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 16,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $85,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,890.75. This represents a 22.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,417 shares of company stock worth $267,524. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $121.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

