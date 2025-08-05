Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 89,567 Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Lincoln Educational Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 109,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 212,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,952.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, COO Chad D. Nyce sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $142,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 170,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,892.37. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,722. The trade was a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,172,166. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of LINC opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.55 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Corporation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LINC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Northland Capmk upgraded Lincoln Educational Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln Educational Services

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.