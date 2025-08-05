Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,360,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LPLA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on LPL Financial from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.63, for a total value of $573,945.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,830.60. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA opened at $374.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.19 and a 1 year high of $403.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.21%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

