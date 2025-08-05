Magnite (MGNI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $157.05 million for the quarter. Magnite has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Magnite to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Magnite Trading Up 2.2%
Shares of MGNI stock opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. Magnite has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 113.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Magnite by 24.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Magnite by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 103.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 109,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 55,971 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 404,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Magnite by 113.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 231,213 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Magnite from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Magnite from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.91.
Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.
