MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,894 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.3% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.03.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.58. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $183.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $13,405,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,748,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,757,736.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,339,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,141,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

