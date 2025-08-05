Manufacturing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 3rd

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Oracle, Palo Alto Networks, Chart Industries, and Exxon Mobil are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories of raw materials, work-in-progress items, and finished goods that a manufacturing company holds for production and sale. They appear as current assets on the balance sheet and are managed to ensure a smooth production flow, meet customer demand and minimize holding costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.28. 13,529,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,692,207. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $248.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.99.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $9.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.44. 12,500,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,602,974. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.59 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.85.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.88. 16,231,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,730,412. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $210.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.79, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.29.

Chart Industries (GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.75. 12,015,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.61. 19,647,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,955,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34.

